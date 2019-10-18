16 Iconic Halloween Costumes That Are All About The Hair

Halloween inspiration often comes in waves based on current pop culture moments. One year it's all about Left Shark, and the next you're bobbing for apples with four Lady Gaga look-alikes at the company Halloween party.
This year, you can expect plenty of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin costumes, but if you're thinking of going as Baldwin, there's one important question to answer: Are you blonde enough to pull it off? Because in order to do the leggy model justice — and so many other pop culture icons, for that matter — you have to get one thing right: the hair.
So, to make your life a little easier, we recommend starting your costume from the top down. Whether you're planning to buy a wig or just styling your own hair, we have all your Halloween hair inspiration ahead. These looks range from a Cher's waist-length black hair to a platinum Xtina with colored streaks, but each one is a Halloween classic.