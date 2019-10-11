These Halloween Engagement Stories Are Spooky And Romantic

For a certain type of person, there’s no date more romantic than October 31st. “I've told my husband I am divorcing him so we can marry on Halloween,” baker Helena recently joked to host Noel Fielding on the Great British Baking Show. And there’s a song from the ‘60s that describes a perfect Halloween proposal. A graveyard bash, if you will. “Just like a ghost, you've been a-hauntin' my dreams / So I'll propose, on Halloween / Love is kinda crazy with a spooky little girl like you,” sing the Classics IV, a ‘60s southern rock band. Brooklyn Nine-Nine even featured a funny (and feminist) Halloween proposal.
Whether they’re goths, horror movie fans, cosplay enthusiasts, or simply spontaneous, plenty of people have gotten engaged on Halloween. And even more would like to. According to a survey by British events company Chillisauce, Halloween is the fifth most romantic day of the year to propose, beaten out only by the more “traditional” holidays: Christmas, Christmas Eve, Valentine’s Day, and New Year’s Eve.
We searched Reddit for the spookiest and most romantic engagement stories.