How To Dress Like The Main Character Of Your Own Halloween Movie

This fall we’re prioritizing ourselves and channeling some serious main character energy . That means feeling (and looking) like the leading lady of our lives. So while you may not actually be starring in a movie, you can take inspiration from different Halloween aesthetics and main characters from iconic horror movies to feel like it. Whether you’re looking to channel Anjelica Huston in The Addams Family, Drew Barrymore in Scream , or Megan Fox in Jennifer’s Body, there’s several different styles to experiment with this spooky season Do you want your ideal main character outfit to be glamorous and gothic , cool and casual, or well-dressed...and slightly unhinged? Pick your poison from the Halloween aesthetics below that'll have you looking like the protagonist, anti-hero, or full-blown villain of your own Halloween movie. You’ll find classic black wardrobe staples , pops of trending red , and decadent accessories to play around with. Read on to discover which leading-lady vibe you want to encompass this fall.