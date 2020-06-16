Most people would consider a full head of thick hair a blessing, but figuring out what to do with it all can be a challenge for this lucky bunch — especially in the heat of summer. If you're one of them, with heavy hair currently tossed up in a scrunchie or braided into a protective style, maybe you're considering a summer haircut.
Of course, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, that may be easier said than done. However many states have given hair salons the green light to resume business — with safety precautions in place — and should you feel comfortable going in, perhaps you're dreaming about a fresh cut that will help you shed some inches from the past few months of hair growth.
To help you determine exactly what that cut is, we tapped in-the-know hair pros who've broken down the six best summer styles for thicker hair, ahead. Scroll through for tons of inspiration, plus the single product you'll need to grab for easy at-home air drying.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.