“I Found My Forever Haircut”: 6 Women Try Pre-Fall Trends

A short bob. This was around the time that Hailey Bieber chopped off her hair . My best friend had recently cut hers and so she had planted the seed too. I had done random chops before and started fresh but I never really liked the cut. This time I had Tiffany, thankfully, and I really talked through what I didn't like about my short cuts prior. I showed her photos of that to make sure we weren't going to get that style again. I showed reference images of Alexa Chung . I like that her hair has a choppy vibe, like less blunt. Then a little bit of a Patti Smith vibe. I referenced Hailey Bieber by name and Tiffany knew exactly what I was talking about. Tiffany also has short hair and I love the way that hers looks, so she was a point of reference as well. I just turned 30 and I wanted to try something new.