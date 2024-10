6 Steps To Cultivating ‘Good Hair Energy,’ According To An Intuitive Stylist

To delve deeper into the energy component of my pre-fall haircut , I got on the phone with NYC-based hairstylist Andrean Noir . While Noir doesn’t call herself an "intuitive" or "energy-focused" hairstylist, many of her clients and co-workers do. She admits that her salon chair (at Bumble and Bumble salon in the Meatpacking District) has a metaphorical ottoman for her "sessions" where clients can get comfortable before going in for a big haircut, like chopping their long hair into a chin-length bob (which has been "super popular lately," she says). With Noir and other energy-aligned stylists, the approach does not invite all your problems (like the trouble you're having with your boss, or in dating) into the hair appointment; that’s a slippery slope to trauma dumping on your hairdresser . Instead, it’s about unpacking and verbalizing your current relationship with your hair and how you want it to evolve.