Tennis Pro Coco Gauff’s Secret Weapon On The Court Is Not What You Think

Coco Gauff is a force. At just 20 years old, the tennis sensation has multiple singles and doubles titles under her belt, including a win at the 2023 US Open. She’s also made a name for herself by speaking out against unfair treatment on the court, advocating for equality and empowerment in sports and inspiring others along the way.
Her secret to stepping into her power? Her hair.
“I love to show braids, I love to wear my curls…[when] you look good and you feel good, and you feel good about yourself, it almost makes you perform better,” she tells sports journalist and broadcaster Taylor Rooks in the latest episode of Hair Me Out, brought to you in partnership with Carol’s Daughter. After all, hair is a crucial form of self-expression, especially for Black women, notes Rooks.
When it comes to her own personal hair journey, Gauff embraces a diverse range of looks, a commitment she credits in part to her new role as Carol's Daughter ambassador, the pioneering natural hair care brand. “I’ve been open to trying new styles to play with.I want to be that representation, especially in my sport of tennis, where there are not a lot of Black girls playing,” she says. By celebrating her natural hair and experimenting with different styles, she’s not only expressing her identity, but also empowering future generations to feel comfortable in their own skin.
From the salon chair, the two get candid about mastering their own hair routines, the importance of family, and the time Gauff was completely starstruck meeting her tennis idol. Watch the full episode — and catch their fresh new looks — below.
