"Freckles were something we used in this film more than any other," said Primorac. "They're super cute, even if they look slightly like they're not your own." To create freckles that look natural , Primorac likes to use eyeliner and an eyeliner brush. "Dot [the freckles] individually and go over them a second time to make some stronger. Then make others weaker with a Q-tip. This makes them 3D and dimensional, rather than all the same strength in color." Freckles should go on first, so any product you use shouldn't smudge when you put the rest of your makeup on, said Primorac. Try Rimmel Scandaleyes Exaggerate Eye Definer in Chocolate Brown or Charlotte Tilbury The Feline Flick in Super Brown , both of which have great staying power. (You could also use a freckle pen, if you have one.)