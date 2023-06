Hair pro Kevin Hughes tells Refinery29 that peroxide is a lot harsher on strands than lemon juice, but works the same way: It's activated by heat and UV to break down melanin and lighten the hair. "While it's effective, it can cause a lot of dryness and a straw-like texture to the hair because the UV rays break down keratin in your hair, causing it to be weaker," explains Dr. Galaria. It shouldn't be used above 3% and should only be applied to a few selective strands — and far, far away from the scalp (that goes for lemon juice as well). "Hydrogen peroxide can be irritating to the scalp, so there is an increased risk of sunburn," says Dr. Galaria.