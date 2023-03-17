Spring’s Top Hair Color Trends Are Straight Out Of NYC (& TikTok)

What's new in hair color right now? We're so glad you asked. There's a whole spectrum of shade options, which can make planning for your next appointment overwhelming. To help, we asked some of our favorite colorists to break down the exact tones and styles they're excited about for spring and straight on into summer — like a New York City-born blonde you can replicate from anywhere on the map, or a budding TikTok trend called “Gemini hair.”
Whether you're heading in for a bi-annual refresh on your highlights or looking for something completely fresh, we've got your inspiration ahead.
Advertisement
“NYC Blonde”
Lila Moss's hair color is a "rooty" bright tone that her colorist, Jenna Perry, is coining "NYC blonde," because her cosmopolitan clientele is requesting it en masse in preparation for warmer weather. "A lot of people have grown out their color in the past few years, but with summer coming, I feel like the darker era is on its way out," says Perry, one of the city’s most in-demand colorists and founder of her eponymous salon. (Of course, that’s not to say dark hair is out of style, just that Perry is seeing more demand for brighter tones at the moment.)
Here's how to ask for it: "I suggest asking for a classic balayage," says Perry. "The hand-painted technique will be less damaging to your hair and the soft grow-out will last all of the warmer months."
Gemini Hair
TikTok loves astrology and a personalized hair trend, which brings us Gemini hair. The name comes from the dual facets of the Gemini twins, the symbol of the sign. The hair color takes your base tone and adds a contrasting color over top, making it dual-toned. Alex Brownsell, hairstylist and co-founder of Bleach London, says Gemini hair is a natural trend evolution from the "bleached bit" that cycles in and out of popularity. "I think we will continue to see multi-hued hair take off," says Brownsell. "This rising trend mixes natural shades with bright greens, blues, purples, and pinks. In the salon we’ve noticed clients toying with the idea of a fun color, but not wanting to commit to a full head."
Advertisement
Here's how to ask for it: This trend is not prescriptive — it depends on what your base color is and how bold you want your two-toned contrast. "There are endless ways to place and mix colors," says Brownsell. "If you use a semi-permanent dye, the color will fade out, allowing you to change up your look. I also love how this color looks when styled, sectioned, braided, or in a ponytail to show flashes of color as the hair moves."
Dimensional Brunette
Maryann Hennings, a film and TV hairdresser who most recently worked as the lead stylist on Daisy Jones & The Six, tells us that well-placed highlights can make fine or thin hair appear fuller. If your base tone is brown, you might ask for a "dimensional" brunette. "Highlights give hair texture, which is great," says Hennings. Colorist Justin Anderson agrees: "I love a color you can live in, and it still looks expensive weeks after the salon," he says. "I've noticed a big trend with variations of chocolate and caramel hues to add a bit of depth, in a very natural, yet noticeable way."
Here's how to ask for it: You’re looking for a colorist who specializes in fine, hand-painted highlights — and your job is to come prepared with plenty of visuals. "The number one thing you should do is bring in lots of example photos to your colorist," says Anderson. "This will better explain your vision so your colorists can bring it to life." One of our favorite examples, shown above, comes from Angela Soto, a NYC-based colorist and the owner of Baja Studio.
Advertisement
Deep Copper
A more consistent color trend is copper. We've seen copper spike in popularity among celebrities, and the spillover into salons has yet to slow down for one simple reason: Tones of red are just so eye-catching. "I was recently in the salon and a girl [was colored] the most beautiful dark copper I've ever seen," says Anderson. "I'm not kidding — everyone in the salon was absolutely obsessed with her color. It's a very high-maintenance color but wow, is it stunning."
Here's how to ask for it: Make sure you know the exact shade of red you're going for: Copper will be darker than, say, strawberry. Photos are once again essential here so that your stylist can let you know how realistic the tone is for your natural color. For example, if your hair is black, this is a great example of subtle copper, shared by HAIRRARI, a gender-neutral barbershop.
Another pro tip: Gloss your copper regularly. "If you are looking to give your color a bit of boost in overall vibrancy, a gloss will bring your color back to life between salon visits," says Anderson. He recommends Gloss+ in Copper from hair-care brand dpHUE, of which he’s the co-founder.
No Color, Just Gloss
Speaking of hair gloss, celebrity colorist Rita Hazan says that her favorite color trend takes a minimalist approach. "I’ve been loving the ‘no-color color’ look lately," she says, describing it as "a completely low-maintenance [look] for those who are coloring their hair to look natural, healthy, and shiny."
Advertisement
Here's how to ask for it: Just ask your stylist for a hair gloss. Hazan says that the tone should be one shade lighter or darker than your natural base shade — she prefers darker for the added shine. As seen in the above photo of a dark brown gloss perfected by Soto, the tone appears natural and shiny, but the subtle enhancements come from a combo of color gloss and a touch of hairline keratin.
Camel Beige
Another blonde-adjacent tone colorists are loving recently: camel beige. "This neutral tone is inspired by Farrah Fawcett’s iconic blonde viewed through the lens of '70s aesthetic filters," says Cherise Wilson, a colorist at Marie Robinson Salon. She cites The White Lotus star Meghann Fahy as a prime example.
Here's how to ask for it: Ask for a shade of beige blonde that's not over-lifted or too pale that incorporates a balance of golden and purple tones while keeping some of the natural warmth in your hair, says Wilson.The key word is "neutral" so that you don't lean too warm or too cool.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.