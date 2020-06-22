The Retro Hair Accessory Sweeping Summer 2020

If your hair hasn't seen a pair of scissors in the year 2020, you probably have a few extra inches to deal with this summer. Now, that could be great — maybe you're fully leaning into the longest hair of your life and loving it. But in the heat, when you're looking to pull it up, back, and off your neck, you might already be feeling fatigued with styling the same high ponytail on repeat.
Here's where the humble claw clip comes into play. No matter your curl pattern or texture, it's an instant accessory upgrade: You just wrap all your hair into a tight knot, secure it with a gold-plated or tortoiseshell acrylic clip, and you have a sleek updo that looks 10x chicer than your twice-wrapped scrunchie.
If you're influenced to try the '90s supermodel trend that's made a full comeback for summer 2020, shop the gallery, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
