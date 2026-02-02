The OPI Color Combo Behind Hailey Bieber’s Hazelnut Nails At The Grammys
The 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet was a treasure trove of manicure trends. From FKA twigs to KATSEYE, the stars delivered enough nail inspiration to last the entire year — but Hailey Bieber stood out, especially since her look was made entirely with OPI. This time, though, it had nothing to do with Funny Bunny, the shade behind her iconic “glazed donut” nails.
Bieber swapped her signature blush for a hazelnut-americano-inspired hue, carefully mixed by her longtime friend and LA-based nail artist Zola Ganzorigt. While appointments with Ganzorigt are rare, she took to Instagram to reveal the exact color combination for those who don’t mind performing a little nail alchemy.
Once a base coat was applied (a must for boosting wear and protecting nails from stains), Ganzorigt mixed no less than four shades — OPI’s Cliffside Karaoke, Big Apple Red, Barefoot In Barcelona, and You Don’t Know Jacques! — a few drops at a time to create this chocolatey, hazelnut-inspired shade, perfectly matched to Bieber’s lipstick. “[We] felt like we were in chemistry class while we were mixing the colors to create the perfect shade,” Ganzorigt said on Instagram. Of course, a generous slick of OPI top coat was the final step.
While Ganzorigt used OPI’s professional GelColor shades for Bieber’s Grammy Awards manicure — a system found in most nail salons — all three shades are also available for at-home use in OPI’s Nail Lacquer and Infinite Shine ranges online.
The likes of Big Apple Red and You Don’t Know Jacques! are considered classics among manicurists, but Barefoot In Barcelona is one of those shades that has slipped under the radar until now. It occupies a cozy space between blush pink and hazelnut, and its neutral finish suits all skin tones equally.
Added them all to your cart? Shop 10 more OPI shades we predict you’ll see everywhere in 2026 and beyond.
