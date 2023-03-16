Trendy clothing, affordable basics, and impressive sale racks easily come to mind when we think "H&M." But the Swedish fashion retailer isn't just our go-to spot for shopping hauls. One click on the "H&M HOME" tab sitting pretty atop its site and a treasure trove of alluring decor, chic dinnerware, top-rated bedding, and more stylish goods enter the chat. And today, the brand's home goods section just got even more exciting: as of this morning, you can shop H&M Home's second installment of For The Love Of Art — the retailer's annual artist-lead home decor capsule collection. This year, the collection highlights and incorporates the breathtaking work of South African artist Lulama Wolf, as well as US artist, poet, and author Amber Vittoria.
Despite its intense, distinctive nature, Wolf managed to transfuse her neo-expressionist and modern African art into accessible wool rugs, tufted cushion covers, stoneware serving dishes, and more everyday home decor. "What I appreciated about this collaboration was that my perspective remained respected throughout the creative process," Wolf tells Refinery29. "My intention was to simultaneously educate through the different mediums."
One of the collection's biggest selling points is its dreamy earth tones — whether it's cream-and-black pillow covers or weave throws awash with warm tans and fit with fringe edges. You'll also find dashes of blue detailing in the capsule's hand-painted stoneware dishes.
One glance at Vittoria's Instagram or website is all takes to understand the artist's expert grasp on the color wheel. She explains to Refinery29, "Bold color is inviting, it encourages the viewer to tap into how the hues evoke emotions within them. Color tells stories and connects us in ways beyond words."
Much like her vibrant creations, Vittoria's side of For The Love Of Art doesn't shy away from bold pigments. She took plain white wool rugs and embellished them with red, yellow, blue, and green abstract shapes; crafted cushion covers with complementary saturated shades and patterns; and painted porcelain plates with the positive affirmation "I LOVE ME". Maximalists and dopamine decor-lovers rejoice.
Like we said, the collection went live just this morning and if it's anything like H&M's other collabs, it'll sell out ASAP. Head over to the campaign page, gaze at both Wolf's and Vittoria's unique collections, and for the love of art, go support two hard-working women creatives making waves in the industry.
