Just When We Thought Leggings Were Dying, Gucci Gives the Running Errands Essential a Runway Stamp of Approval
Typically, it's the runways that are a source of inspiration for how we dress in our everyday lives. But for his debut collection at Gucci, Demna Gvasalia flipped the script and turned an average pedestrian uniform into a much-talked-about catwalk moment.
In the midst of sequin-adorned gowns and crystal-covered thongs à la Tom Ford-era Gucci, Gvasalia's vision put a spotlight on the humble black legging and a classic white T-shirt. Yes, basically the same outfit I wore to the farmer's market over the weekend. This is a huge departure from the theatrics of Alessandro Michele's tenure and it even feels quite different from the elevated ease of Sabato De Sarno's "quiet luxury" creations. Putting Amelia Gray in a high-fashion version of "errand-core" pieces proves that fashion is out of the era of creating "art for art's sake" and is now doubling down on the pieces consumers actually live in.
The radical act of normalcy was perfected with a high-neck, crisp, heavyweight white tee (not a flimsy undershirt), matte compression leggings that look as substantial as a great pair of trousers, and—the pièce de résistance—a Rosso Ancora bag.
Of course, Gucci lovers will have to wait until next fall to invest in the runway-approved look. But if you're like me and all of a sudden craving an upgrade to your leggings collection, these are the best of the best options to shop—no flimsy, see-through fabrics here. And considering the cost-per-wear (you're bound to have these on for a minimum of 300 days in 2026 alone), it's a no-brainer investment at any price point.
