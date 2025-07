The most popular iteration is a cat-eye finish: “The colors are layered using ombré techniques, jelly finishes, or magnetic cat-eye effects to mimic the fruit’s juicy texture and natural glow,” says Streets. Rather than leaning overly neon and bright, this version of guava nails feels undeniably cooler, and there are so many ways to wear it, too. “Rather than having the cat-eye all over the nails, you can scale it down and apply it just to the middle of the nail or go for a guava nail tip or half moon,” suggests London-based nail technician Metta Francis