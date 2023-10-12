Dog Moms & Coffee Snobs, This Exclusive Promo Code Is For You

Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off sitewide at Grounds & Hounds using our promo code R2920, now through October 19.
When you're doing a trivia night at a random bar and the question is, "What two things are millennials stereotypically obsessed with?," please think back to the article you're reading right now, because I, a Gen-Z-millennial-cusp writer, have the answer that will win you that $50 gift card and the admiration of your teammates alike: dogs and coffee. Enter: Grounds & Hounds, the brand that has seamlessly united the two with its fantastic coffee blends, a portion of the profits from which give back to dog shelters in need. Offering 100% organic Arabica beans from specialty growers in countries like Nicaragua, Peru, Guatemala, Mexico, and Colombia, the brand's lineup includes a wide variety of roasts (from light to dark) and delicious flavors (like chocolate peanut butter). Curious to taste? R29 readers can get their favorite blend (or anything else on site) for 20% off with the R29-exclusive promo code R2920. Not only are these blends beloved by hundreds of reviewers but they've even earned the coveted approval of the shopping team's self-proclaimed coffee snob, senior strategist Kate Spencer.
Other than its tasty small batch roasts, Grounds & Hounds' core mission is animal philanthropy, with 20% of all profits helping to fund rescue initiatives. To date, the brand has provided 4.2 million meals, 22,000 vaccines, 16,000 microchips, 24,000 toys, and more to animal shelters throughout the United States. So, when you purchase from the brand, you're not only getting a delicious cup of joe to start your day with, you're also helping a pup in need — and that's enough to make any morning a good one in our books.
Tasting Notes: Caramel, toasted pecan, dark chocolate, and red currant
Roast: Medium
Rescue Roast is one of Grounds & Hounds' bestselling blends, with a 5 out of 5-star rating and 224 reviews. The blend is beloved not only for its incredibly smooth flavor but also its mission: 100% of the profits are donated to a different rescue organization every month. The R29 shopping team's resident coffee connoisseur, Kate Spencer, had her own glowing review to share, too. Spencer, who ground the beans fresh, added a double shot from her espresso machine, and topped it with steamed oat milk, describes the taste as "much smoother and more neutral than I expected (in a good way) and perfect for any kind of coffee drinker," calling herself "pretty impressed" by the full experience.
Tasting Notes: Pumpkin pie, cinnamon, vanilla, and graham crackers
Roast: Medium
Why go to Starbucks when you've got your very own Pumpkin Spice coffee at home? Reviewers don't just love the taste, they also say "one can actually smell the aroma of pumpkin in the air while it's brewing." This seasonal blend from Grounds & Hounds is available as whole beans, ground coffee, and single-serve pods. While it can be prepared practically any way, you'll get the best taste using a French press or drip brewer.
Tasting Notes: Chocolate chip cookies, caramel, blueberries, and walnut
Roast: Medium light
Described as "approachable and complex," Grounds & Hounds' Founder's Blend is a light roast blend that's earned high praise from 89 reviewers — all of whom have rated it a 5-star experience in a cup. It combines the brand's best organic beans from specialty growers in Nicaragua, Guatemala, Mexico, and Colombia for a light, floral, and sweet taste with a hint of savory flavor.
Tasting Notes: Chocolate peanut butter cup, vanilla, graham cracker, and blueberry
Roast: Medium dark
This is your perfect blend if you're a total sucker for Reese's. With a near-perfect rating and 153 reviews, the cup this blend brews is a smooth, rich, and sweet one. The brand recommends brewing it via French press, drip, or cold brew methods.
Tasting Notes: Toffee, marshmallow, toasted vanilla, and milk chocolate
Roast: Medium dark
Inspired by the countless pit bulls in shelters awaiting a forever home, Lovable is a sweet and rich blend that focuses on bringing awareness to anti-breed-specific legislation initiatives. The beans — sourced from Colombia, Guatemala, Ethiopia, and Peru — are best brewed via French press, pour-over, and drip methods. With a perfect rating and 112 reviews, the 100% organic coffee is described as having a "clean and flavorful taste."
If all you've got is a Keurig brewer, worry not! Grounds & Hounds has thought of your needs, too (which — let's be real — not a lot of specialty coffee brands do). Not only does the brand have most of their blends available in single-serve pods, but they've also put together a season-appropriate bundle. It includes four medium-roast blends: Caramel Swirl, Cinnamon Roll, Italian Hazelnut, and Madagascar Vanilla.
Can't decide on which tasty blend to get? We get you. Lucky for the indecisive readers, Grounds & Hounds has a sampling kit on sale that comes with three 6-ounce bags of their most popular blends in either whole beans, single pods, or ground form: Morning Walk, Paper & Slippers, and Alpha Blend.
For those total coffee newbies (or, at the very least, cold brew newbies), Grounds & Hounds' Cold Brew Essentials kit includes absolutely everything you need for a nice glass of iced coffee. It includes a 12-ounce bag of Sunny Spot (a dark roast blend with notes of hazelnut, red currant, milk chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker), a cold brew coffee maker, an adorable glass for puppy lovers, and reusable metal straws.
