Dog Moms & Coffee Snobs, This Exclusive Promo Code Is For You

Rescue Roast is one of Grounds & Hounds' bestselling blends, with a 5 out of 5-star rating and 224 reviews. The blend is beloved not only for its incredibly smooth flavor but also its mission: 100% of the profits are donated to a different rescue organization every month. The R29 shopping team's resident coffee connoisseur, Kate Spencer, had her own glowing review to share, too. Spencer, who ground the beans fresh, added a double shot from her espresso machine, and topped it with steamed oat milk, describes the taste as "much smoother and more neutral than I expected (in a good way) and perfect for any kind of coffee drinker," calling herself "pretty impressed" by the full experience.