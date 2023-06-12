This Home Manicure System Promises Long, Damage-Free Wear — But Does It Work?

But as I hinted at up top, the thing I love least about gel is the removal process. I almost always go back to the salon to get my gels removed — this alone can be a hassle if you're a busy bee. The Green Flash system came with its own acetone-free remover, which you use in a similar process for gel removal: Drench a cotton pad in remover, apply it to your nails and secure it with foil to soak off the gel polish. (Green Flash comes with clips to hold the cotton in place during removal — genius, if you ask me.) While gel usually takes 15-20 minutes of acetone polish to remove, Green Flash only took about two minutes to remove. (And no, regular polish remover didn't work on the stuff.) When I removed the cotton, I'd say 95% of the polish came off with it. After light buffing with the cotton to remove lingering polish on the edges of my nail, I was all done — no drill, no aggressive filing, no elbow grease.