Vanessa Kirby and Claire Foy’s turns in The Crown may or may not have had something to do with it but the past few years have been dominated by a particularly lady-like aesthetic, or as we like to call it, grandma’s dressing-up box. You know the look: all freshwater pearls, tightly cropped cardigans, pleated hoop skirts and silk scarves. Everyone from Gucci to Burberry championed the return of feminine formality, with kitten heels, trench coats and brooches taking center stage on the catwalks of fashion month.