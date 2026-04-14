The Unlikely Rise Of ‘Grandmacore’ In A Culture Obsessed With Looking Young
As style leans on our elders for inspiration, beauty continues to move further away, branding youth as the most covetable asset.
I’m now seeing patients in their early 20s seeking out aesthetic treatments, which was not nearly as common before. They are coming in because they don’t want to look aged in the future.
Grandmacore had the opportunity to soften us to the idea of aging, but it seems the symbols of old age are only romantic when they can be worn and taken off as external layers.