Bring The Noise: The Best Red Carpet Looks From The 2022 Grammys

Music's night of nights has come and gone, which celebrated the industry's achievements for the 64th year and brought us some epic performances from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Lady Gaga. After a lengthy postponement, and a mostly virtual event held last year, the daring red carpet we know and love was officially back for 2022.
While Hollywood takes a genteel approach to a dress code, the Grammys' red carpet demands risk — and the guests did not disappoint. Kicking us off, we have Billie Eilish in an architectural Rich Owens number, a slew of stars going bold in Versace, and Megan Thee Stallion in a glorious cheetah print Roberto Cavalli gown with a thigh-high split — a thoughtful ode to the fashion of Grammys' past.
Ahead, we round up our favorite style moments of the evening. Scroll through for the best red carpet looks from the 2022 Grammys.