The Best 2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet Looks
Music’s biggest night has arrived, and our favorite artists have dressed to impress. The 2026 Grammy Awards are here (with some awards already being given out pre-ceremony!) and celebrities walking down the iconic red carpet.
From Best Dance/Electric Album Grammy winner FKA twigs’ hauntingly beautiful gown to YUNGBLUD’s rock-and-roll-ready leather ‘fit, we’re drinking up all the adventurous and statement-making Grammys red carpet looks.
We also kept our eyes peeled for more 2026 Grammy nominees like Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Zara Larsson, and the KPop Demon Hunters crew.
Click on to see our favorite celebs who hit the carpet before (hopefully) getting their flowers and celebrating big wins tonight.