“I Will Remember You”: The Best Captions For Your Graduation Instas

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduation looks pretty different this year, with virtual ceremonies (including events on Instagram and YouTube headlined by Oprah and the Obamas, respectively) taking the place of in-person ones. But that doesn't mean you can't don your own cap and gown from home to commemorate the occasion (and post it to Instagram, of course). Because if you don't post about it, did you really graduate? And we're not just talking Stories — we're talking grid. Ahead, here's some caption inspo for every kind of graduation mood. Choose wisely. It's what your classmates will remember you by.
Advertisement
Captions For Virtual Graduations
Cap and gown on top, pajama pants on bottom.
Pomp and...strange circumstances.
TFW you wait for the dean to email you your diploma.
If your Wifi stops working when they call your name in the virtual graduation ceremony, does that mean you still graduated?
Captions Inspired By The Best Movie Graduation Scenes
"No offense to Aristotle, but in my three years at Harvard, I have come to find passion is the key ingredient to the study and practice of law and of life. It is with passion, courage of conviction, and strong sense of self that we take our next steps into the world." — Elle Woods, Legally Blonde
"Attention seniors. Before the merriment of commencement commences, I hope that your years with us here at Rydell have prepared you for the challenges you face. Who knows? Among you there may be a future Eleanor Roosevelt or a Rosemary Clooney, and among you young men, there may be a Joe DiMaggio, a President Eisenhower, or even a Vice-President Nixon. But you will always the glorious memories of Rydell High. Rydell forever. Bon voyage." — Principal McGee, Grease
"East High is a place where teachers encouraged us to break the status quo and define ourselves as we choose. Where a jock can cook up a mean crème brûlée, and a brainiac can break it down on the dance floor. It's a place where one person, if it's the right person, changes us all. East High is having friends we'll keep for the rest of our lives, and that means we really are 'all in this together'. Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat!" — Troy Bolton, High School Musical 3
Advertisement
Captions Inspired By Song Lyrics
"As we go on, we remember all the times we had together." — Vitamin C
"I will remember youuuu." — Sarah McLachlan
"It's something unpredictable, but in the end it's right. I hope you had the time of your life" — Green Day
"There's always gonna be another mountain. I'm always gonna wanna make it move. Always gonna be an uphill battle. Sometimes I'm gonna have to lose. Ain't about how fast I get there. Ain't about what's waiting on the other side. It's the climb." — Miley Cyrus
Funny Graduation Captions
The limit does not exist.
The tassel was worth the hassle.
Okay cool, now WTF do I do?
"There's just no telling how far I'll go." — Moana
HAGS (If you know, you know.)
Cheesy Graduation Captions
The best is yet to come.
And so it begins.
ConGRADulations!
End of an era.
Thanks for memz.
Welcome to the real world.
Advertisement