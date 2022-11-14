5 Fall Gorpcore Outfit Ideas That Are As Utilitarian As They’re Stylish

Whether you’re a regular adventurer or get dragged along on the occasional nature excursion with the promise of brunch afterward, gorpcore outfits are this fall’s staple. Centered around performance-driven pieces — we’re taking clothes and accessories made for outdoorsy activities like hiking, biking, heck, even climbing — the aesthetic is as utilitarian as it's cool. Think: packable puffers, printed rain jackets, adjustable hiking pants, and cozy fleeces, as well as workout/leisure foundational basics such as sweatshirts, leggings, and biker shorts.
Mix it all together, and you’ve got yourself a so-drab-it’s-fab-looking ‘fit you can do just about anything in, from scaling mountains to leisurely strolling the farmer’s market. Okay, realistically, you’ll probably be itching to wear a gorpcore look when setting out to peep some leaves, taking a hot girl walk, or — if you’re genuinely daring — going on a camping trip with friends.
Whatever your reasons, take note of the five exemplary gorpcore outfits ahead, and shop key pieces to recreate each one.
Gorpcore Outfit: Socks & Sandals
Is there anything more trans-seasonal than socks with sandals? Nope. You may not scale a mountain in this look, but outdoorsy-ish trousers, a quilted jacket, and a pop-of-color beanie fit for beginner terrain (we love a low-stress trail walk) or leisurely exploration.
Gorpcore Outfit: Rain Jacket & Hiking Pants
The threat of rain is reason enough to gear up properly. Soggy feet and drenched clothing? Hard pass. Accessories are key for steering functional pieces like a rain jacket and hiking pants into stylish territory. The brighter, the better, like with neon sneakers, printed socks, and polarized mirrored shades.
Gorpcore Outfit: Bike Shorts & Sweatshirt
Add tread sneakers to a normcore sweatshirt and biker shorts for a perfectly cozy gorpcore ‘fit. Hey, it’s not freezing everywhere — this formula with socks and a roomy tee is just layered enough for days with a slight chill.
Gorpcore Outfit: Puffer Coat & Rainboots
Packable puffers are a gorpcore staple. This pullover version is the ideal swap for your standard cotton hoodie when dressing for the elements (or looking the part, at least). Team with an insulating long-sleeve top, durable leggings, and waterproof boots for leaf peeping or a crisp hike with friends.
Gorpcore Outfit: Fleece & Beanie
Element-proof pants as comfy as your favorite sweats? A gorpcore win. Likewise for a snuggly fleece designed for adventuring. Sturdy hikers and a beanie are fall finishes that look as good as they perform, whether you go with tonal earthy greens, browns, clay, or rust.