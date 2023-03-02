Does anyone else remember the fleeting moment in 2019 when Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went all in — like extremely all in — on Bragg’s Apple Cider Vinegar? These two lovebirds simply couldn’t get enough of the stuff, so they jointly (along with other investors) purchasing the company. Talk about putting your money where your mouth is. Now, if anyone has ever tried a sip of ACV, you know where I’m going with this. While it can be delicious in cooking (and a surprisingly effective fruit fly trap), it’s not exactly smooth when enjoyed neat. And keep in mind, I’ll try anything once — and also am relatively wellness-conscious in terms of my diet, fitness, and overall lifestyle.
As with many fad wellness ingredients, the health benefits of apple cider vinegar should be taken with a large grain of salt. While there is limited research suggesting that ACV can help reduce cholesterol or maintain blood sugar levels, it’s not a cure-all and shouldn’t be treated as one. That said, I was curious about it myself — but not willing to stomach it on its own. Here’s where I found Goli, a wellness brand that specialized in ACV-infused gummies, along with other flavors designed to support immunity or lull you to sleep. The bottle was non-threatening, and according to the brand, two gummies had an equivalent of a tablespoon of ACV. Not bad at all. Each gummy is sweetened with two grams of cane sugar and is free of any artificial sweeteners and high fructose corn syrup. But what I was most curious about was first, how they taste, and second, did they do anything?
Goli's whole thing with its ACV gummies is "taste the apple, not the vinegar" — and TBH, they nailed it. After opening my bottle, my nose was greeted with the scent of fresh apples with only the slightest sharp hint of vinegar. Each gummy was about the size of a nickel in diameter, with a rounded dome top. I popped one into my mouth and braced for impact, but it literally just tasted like an apple-flavored gummy. There has to be a catch, right? Maybe, maybe not.
In addition to ACV as its hero ingredient, these gummies are also made with beetroot (which help give the natural red hue), pomegranate, fruit pectin, and vitamins B9 and B12 for added nutritional benefits. The serving size says you can take up to six gummies a day (no more than two at a time), but I found that taking two first thing in the morning worked best for me in terms of consistency and amount. (Each bottle has 60 gummies in it, so one would last me a month at this frequency.) "There have been some animal studies that suggest that ACV could potentially help reduce cholesterol, triglycerides, and possibly blood pressure," Dr. Sunitha Posina, MD, a board-certified physician in internal medicine tells Refinery29. "Overall, it may be a good supplement in the management of blood sugar control, triglycerides, and cholesterol, but not the sole treatment or management."
Did I feel a dramatic difference after taking them? I can't say that I did, but I do swear that these have come in handy when traveling, which I often do; as we know, airports and planes are breeding grounds for germs, and vitamin B12 specifically has been studied for its links to a healthy immune system. "Studies have suggested that B12 plays an important role in the immune system although still vague on the exact mechanism," Dr. Posina, MD explains. "There are implications that B12 deficiency can impair the immune system and that could potentially diminish the ability to fight infections and cancer cells. " I wouldn't expect these to cure a cold (or anything more severe), and you probably shouldn't either. (Modern medicine is amazing!) But if adding Goli to your everyday routine helps encourage an overall wellness practice, then I personally am all for it. (And it doesn't hurt that they're legitimately delicious.)
