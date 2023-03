As with many fad wellness ingredients, the health benefits of apple cider vinegar should be taken with a large grain of salt. While there is limited research suggesting that ACV can help reduce cholesterol or maintain blood sugar levels, it’s not a cure-all and shouldn’t be treated as one. That said, I was curious about it myself — but not willing to stomach it on its own. Here’s where I found Goli , a wellness brand that specialized in ACV-infused gummies , along with other flavors designed to support immunity or lull you to sleep . The bottle was non-threatening, and according to the brand , two gummies had an equivalent of a tablespoon of ACV. Not bad at all. Each gummy is sweetened with two grams of cane sugar and is free of any artificial sweeteners and high fructose corn syrup. But what I was most curious about was first, how they taste, and second, did they do anything?