Jewelry Can Tell A Powerful Story – Here’s How Mine Keeps Me Connected To My Mexican Roots

These pieces are seen as investments and heirlooms, gifted to family members and passed down through generations, along with the unique stories behind them. And that’s what Peralez is doing with her late sister’s jewelry, like the rings she wore while still living in Mexico and the earrings she had when she passed — and little by little, she’s been giving them to Cerda to mark significant milestones in her life. “When I got my first apartment and job in my early 20s, she gave me the entire bag of gold that belonged to my mom,” Cerda says. “I now have a collection of pieces from her biggest milestones, which is so special to me — I still wear many of them today.”