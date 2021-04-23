In the latest episode of Go Off, Sis, the podcast from Refinery29’s Unbothered, the hosts welcome social media sensation and actress LaLa Milan to the booth for a kiki, laughs, and relationship advice. They voted her "Most Likely To Go Viral" because, well, she already has — the former Allstate employee gained social media fame with her first video, “Rat Queen,” a parody of Fetty Wap’s "Trap Queen." Since then she’s gone viral multiple times and earned acting credits on Boomerang, Black Lady Sketch Show, and Claws.
Milan says being “bored” at her 9-to-5 insurance gig inspired her to create content, which got her recognized and it paved the way to other opportunities. “When you’re passionate about one thing, it’ll lead you into whatever you really wanna do, and I just wanted to be an entertainer,” says the host of The Salon, the podcast that she launched last year. "I don't care what I’m doing, as long as you are looking to me to feel entertained, I’m good.”
And even though she offers “free medicinal laughter” on Instagram, she's the one all her girls turn to for wisdom. “When my homegirl starts dating somebody new, I'm like, ‘Okay girl, you say he stay where? Give me his address,'” Milan says.
To hear about why Milan chooses to laugh the pain away and why she plays Mary J. Blige’s “Not Gon’ Cry” as the soundtrack to her tears, listen to the full episode, below.
