Sasheer Zamata On The Power — & Messiness — Of Black Twitter

Hands down, the best place on the internet — if you want to see civilians and celebs get celebrated or dragged — is Black Twitter. It was the first to come after an ex-NFL player who questioned Jill Scott’s beauty. It was the first to offer the #ThanksgivingClapBack as a coping mechanism for annoying relatives on turkey day. And it was the first to declare that Black people would get their superpowers on Dec. 21, 2020 (okay, that didn’t happen, but maybe some of us will get telekinesis this year).