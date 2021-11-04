What Does A Healthy Relationship Look Like? Claws‘ Niecy Nash On Black Love

She won that fight but admit that it doesn’t always happen that way. In the latest episode of Go Off, Sis, the podcast from Refinery29’s Unbothered, the hosts give “the dopest bouquet of flowers” to Nash, as she checks in to talk about Claws, now in its fourth and final season, the importance of putting more Black talent in the room, career moves, and l-o-v-e. And on that topic, co-host Kathleen Newman-Bremang asks: "From the outside looking in, we are seeing you and your wife Jessica [Betts] in interviews. It gets spicy in those interviews. Your love is just like oozing out. So is there something about this relationship that makes you more comfortable with the PDA, or with sharing some of those intimate moments with all of us?"