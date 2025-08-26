Glow Recipe’s New Serum Is a Cactus-Powered Take on Snail Mucin
From boosting hydration to smoothing texture, the benefits of snail mucin are well-documented among skincare enthusiasts. But the beloved ingredient isn’t right for everyone. For starters, it’s not vegan (duh). Then there’s the tricky possibility of developing an allergic reaction to the stuff, which we try to avoid for obvious reasons. Luckily, plant-based snail mucin alternatives have been quietly trending — and the latest innovation comes from none other than Glow Recipe (who, fun fact, originated as a K-beauty online retailer). The brand’s newest launch, Prickly Pear Peptide Mucin Serum, not only introduces a new ingredient family to the company’s lineup of watermelon, plum, avocado, and other fruity favorites, but also marks a serious breakthrough for next-level hydration.
The formula is a whopping 81% prickly pear mucin, derived from both the prickly pear cactus stem (a source of skin barrier-supporting hydration) and the antioxidant-rich fruit. In addition to the namesake ingredient, there are peptides (one of my favorite skincare ingredients) to deliver a line-smoothing, plumping effect. Lastly, there‘s fermented yeast extract to tackle discoloration and uneven texture. Sounds like a one-stop shop — but how does it actually perform? I set about to find out.
I have combination-oily skin that tends to get dry across my forehead and cheeks, and I tend to break out with products that are too heavy. As such, I usually gravitate toward hydrating serums in lieu of rich creams. After trying a bit of the stuff on my hand, I was immediately ready to slather it on my face. (TBH, I’d bathe in it if I could —the texture is that juicy and decadent.)
Per the instructions, I applied a few pumps onto clean skin in the morning. (You can either apply it to slightly damp skin post-cleanser or after your toner or essence step.) It really melts in the skin, with a refreshing, thirst-quenching feel. I followed it up with my daytime moisturizer and sunscreen and immediately noticed a healthy gleam. (The brand even suggests using a liberal amount as a flash hydrating mask to prep your skin for makeup.) After a few weeks of use, I’m already seeing bouncier, softer skin. I tend to treat my skin with kid gloves (keeping actives to a minimum and not overdoing it with retinol), so my barrier was already in a good place before introducing this serum. However, if you’re looking to get your skin back on track, something like this — or my other go-to barrier serum, The Ordinary’s Soothing & Barrier Support Serum — would be an excellent addition to any routine.
If you’re looking for dramatic results in the brightening or line-reducing department, I personally don’t think this will transform your skin. (That’s not what the formula was designed to do.) But if you want a decadent, hydrating, and skin-strengthening addition to your regimen, I think Prickly Pear Peptide Mucin Serum is very much that girl.
