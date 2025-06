Katseye Talk “Gnarly”, Makeup Hacks & Their Go-To Glossier Products

It’s been overwhelming and exciting. To be so real with you, people were really jarred by the song at first, so that was pretty hard for us. But [the turnaround in fan opinion] happened in the span of one day, when we did our first live performance in Korea . I think that because "Gnarly" is such a talking song, the visual part of the performance is something that the song needs. It’s definitely been a rollercoaster for us, but we also understood the fans' perspective: when we first heard the song, we were like, "Wow, this is so different!”, and it's something that gags you a little bit. We're so grateful to see how many people are loving it now and the success that it's bringing to us.