Glossier’s Cloud Paint Powder Blush Surprised Us — In A Good Way
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Why mess with perfection, right? One of Glossier's bestsellers, if not at least the most beloved, needs no introduction. We're talking, of course, about Cloud Paint. The tiny tube of pigmented liquid blush has thousands of reviews to its name, has been "duped" countless times, and has even inspired a bronzer version. And yet, there was room for more.
With the introduction of Cloud Paint Plush Blush, Glossier is finally throwing its dewy hat in the powder blush ring. The shade lineup spans 10 options, ranging from pale lilac to rosy pink to plummy burgundy, all inspired by NYC sunsets. Cloud Paint Plush Blush has a blurred, soft matte finish, making it a perfect companion to the dewy OG Cloud Paint. The texture of the product itself feels like a powder-cream hybrid, making it a really unique addition to my makeup bag. (My millennial is showing with this reference, but I liken it to the modern-day Maybelline Dream Bouncy Blush.)
I've been using Cloud Paint in Dusk for years, and immediately gravitated towards the Plush Blush in the shade Gale. The muted, pinky tan was exactly the sort of everyday blush I love on my olive skin. I tried it with the double-ended Cloud Paint blush brush, which has a dense, synthetic fiber on one side and a tapered silicone blender (designed to mimic your finger) on the other. I typically use clean fingers to dot Cloud Paint on and blend — so much of its appeal, at least for me, is the ease of application sans tools — but I did like how the silicone end helped press the product into my skin without absorbing into my fingertips. I then tried the brush end with the Plush Blush, and was very here for the result: A pretty, diffused wash of color that still packed a punch and lasted all day.
Worn alone or with its OG bestie, Cloud Paint's new powder formula gets all the thumbs up from me. The shades are gorgeous (there's truly a shade for every skin tone and mood), the formula is blendable and pigmented, and let's be honest: Blush faces more stiff competition than ever before, and this one has solidly earned a spot in my rotation. At $26 (available at both Glossier and Sephora), it occupies a similar price point as comparable blushes from Rare Beauty and Makeup By Mario. I've taken years to finish a single tube of Cloud Paint, and if Plush Blush is remotely similar, then I know it'll be at least a few months before I hit pan. (The brush is nice, but I truthfully don't see myself using it super often — although it is admittedly very cute and a collector's item for any Glossier superfan.) All in all, I think Glossier has managed to do something pretty unique with this launch; make a powder blush that appeals to the Glossier hive, while also meeting non-Cloud Paint users where they're at. I'd even go as far as to say this is Glossier's most impressive makeup launch in a while, but I don't want to make them blush or anything...
