A Glitter Manicure Is The Perfect Winter Accessory

One of the best parts about the start of winter is that sequins are suddenly seasonally appropriate. Sure, a black turtleneck, black denim, and a coordinating nail color will always work in the dead of winter, but when you're standing at a holiday party, rocking a sparkly minidress under twinkle lights, a matching glitzy manicure just feels right.
If you agree, and you're looking for chic nail-art inspiration to bring to your next salon appointment, look no further than our shimmery trend report, ahead. From silver stars and rose-gold disco balls to minimalist foils and cuticle stripes, we've assembled an array of glitter manicures to fit whatever your sparkle aesthetic.