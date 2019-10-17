There's no tried-and-true recipe for the perfect Halloween beauty look, but glitter is the secret ingredient you can't go wrong with. Come October 31, you can put the sparkly stuff wherever you please — but we prefer to focus on our makeup (because the thought of shampooing out all those metallic flecks at the end of the night makes us cringe... and wigs exist).
You can add a sheer shimmery shadow to your lids for a subdued look that's ideal for a subtle office flex, or pack pigment all over your cheekbones to really make a statement. Ahead, we rounded up a few easy ways to finally utilize all the glitter you've been hoarding for your costume parties all year.