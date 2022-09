This Brightening Mask & Serum Combo Made My Skin Gleam

With my face feeling so fresh and so clean post-mask, I took three pumps of Gleamin's Supercharged Balance Serum and pressed it into my skin. Niacinamide and vitamin C are two ingredients I always look for since both are perfect for breakout-prone complexions like mine. It didn't have any noticeable scent (there's nothing that grinds my gears more than a vitamin C serum that reeks of artificial citrus) and was lightweight in texture. My skin readily drank it up, and it didn't feel greasy afterward. (I could really see what Gleamin was going for since my skin did indeed look pretty great after using the mask immediately followed by the serum.) After letting the serum absorb fully, I applied a bit of my current favorite moisturizer, followed by face oil to lock everything in.