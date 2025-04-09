Like so many, my rollercoaster of a hair journey began in my teens: When I was 15, I took box dye and attempted to give myself blonde highlights. The result was an embarrassing brassy, brassy mess. Three years later, in a fit of frustration at my hair’s uncontrollable, unruly nature, I cut it all off (I immediately regretted this impulsive decision). Thick, coarse, dull, and wild in its random waves and curls, my hair has always been less of a friend and more of a foe — something to tackle and conquer. My childhood is punctuated with memories of my mother tugging and pulling my hair into submission. And no matter how many times I’ve had it thinned out or layered or chemically treated, it's always left my hair frizzy, damaged, and, quite frankly, disappointing.
So, over a decade ago, I washed my hands of it all — no more dyes, no more chemicals, no more hot tools. Nothing. I resigned myself to a life of taming it by twisting it into a French braid, or throwing it up into a topknot, or smoothing it back into a ponytail.
Now, I have what you call “virgin hair” — hair that is healthy, that hasn’t been chemically processed (perms, straighteners) or color-treated (bleach) in at least five years. In other words, hair in its natural state, unprocessed and undamaged. Which made me the perfect person to test-drive Glaze’s Supergloss, a semipermanent conditioning gloss designed for virgin hair that’s formulated to boost shine, inject a dose of intense hydration, and enhance your natural hair color. Yes, to me, it sounded too good to be true. Yes, like all longtime beauty writers, I was a bit of a skeptic.
So, I went in with cautious optimism. The product promises an exceedingly easy, mess-free application — and it truly was. As a child, I helped my mom dye her hair at home, so I know how much of a production it can be: there’s typically a lot of mixing of things, timing of things, laying down of things to prevent stains. So many of things. But with Supergloss, you simply pull on a pair of disposable gloves, squeeze a generous dollop, and then run it evenly over damp clean strands. I covered my whole head in Chocolate Gleam — a warm, rich chocolate-y brown shade — in a few minutes. I let it marinate for the required 10 minutes, and rinsed it off.
Under the natural light of day, I saw the true extent of Supergloss’ powers. Intriguingly subtle, yet delightfully impactful. The shine I so desperately wanted was very much there: there was a glossy, satiny sheen that, for once, reflected light instead of absorbing it; my texture was more defined in such a way that it cascaded down my back in soft, delicate waves; the color was a “my hair but better” shade that looked dimensional, not flat; and finally, thanks to Supergloss’ blend of intensive conditioners (including antioxidant-rich Babassu Oil) and glossifying complexes, my strands felt both soft and strong. Healthy.
Because it’s a semipermanent formula, it’s good for up to 10 washes. And rest assured, no damage will be incurred — it’s sulfate-, ammonia-, and paraben-free. Low stakes, high reward.
I know Supergloss isn’t for everyone. It’s a tinted moisturizer for your hair, not a full-coverage foundation. So, it’s not meant to cover grays or completely overhaul your hair color (those with non-virgin hair should check out Glaze's range of hair toners or highlights, which were specially designed for bleached or highlighted strands). But for me — for the first time in a long time — I can confidently wear my hair down and embrace it in all its natural glory.
