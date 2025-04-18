My Natural Nails Have Never Looked Better, Thanks to This $9 Tool

For me, having neat, groomed nails — with or without polish or gel — discouraged me from picking at them, which would cause them to peel or break, and set my growth journey back to square one. I’ve been using the Ulta one several times a week since it lives in my bag and therefore accompanies me almost everywhere. I’ve found myself fixing my nails waiting in line at a coffee shop, or when I touch up my lipstick in the bathroom at happy hour. Despite the $9 price tag, it’s just as good as any other brand (including more expensive ones) I’ve tried; it's lightweight but doesn't feel flimsy or cheap. Plus, the grain is on the finer side, making it quite gentle on my nails. Within a month, my nails looked visibly better and were breaking and splitting less often. In the past, I swore by builder gel to achieve any meaningful growth. It's been months since my last gel manicure, but with my wedding coming up, I’ll likely get one in the books soon — especially now that I’m set up for success with healthier natural nails.