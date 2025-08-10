Glass French Nails Are A Modern Take On A Timeless Classic
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
There are very few nail designs that have stood the test of time quite like the humble French manicure. Its charm undeniably lies in its versatility and understated nature, with that classic combination of clean pink base and crisp white tips becoming a shortcut for looking put-together.
While there have been some similarly pared-back nail looks proving popular this season (think chic princess nails and milky white manicures, to name just two), I’d argue that this summer has seen maximalist manicures reigning supreme. Yet between the polka dots, beach towel stripes and Italian summer designs, a modern spin on our favorite minimalist style is starting to emerge.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Enter: the “glass French” manicure.
Adding a hint of shimmer and shine to a classic look, this style has a familiarly neutral base, but replaces that solid white tip with an iridescent cat-eye effect that catches the light like glass. One for the die-hard French manicure fans or those who are looking for a playful summer upgrade, here’s everything you need to know about the trend.
What are glass French nails?
Think of the “glass” French manicure as a contemporary twist on a classic look, which switches the classic white tip with a reflective, glassy effect. “It’s like a French manicure with a futuristic twist,” explains celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey. “Instead of the usual opaque white tip, it features a sheer or dimensional effect that mimics glass or crystal.”
While many nail artists will use a cat-eye gel to nail this look, there are other swaps that you can make to lend the same high-shine, glossy finish. “You could try swapping the classic white French tips for magnetic, jelly, or even chrome finishes that catch the light,” says session and celebrity manicurist Sophia Stylianou.
How do you create the glass French manicure?
While there are a few different ways that you can create that signature glassy tip, Humphrey swears by using a cat eye gel for the effect, starting with a sheer pink color as a neutral base. “Once it’s applied, and before curing, I use a magnet to pull the metallic pigment in the cat eye gel into a curve that mimics the shape of the nail smile line,” Humphrey explains. Once it’s set, she then layers on a sheer chrome powder to add that trademark shine. Not sure which color to opt for? “For summer, soft golds, champagne silvers, and rose quartz tones are cute, while deeper smokier chromes like hematite, velvet green, and sapphire will give a moodier molten vibe,” she says.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If you want to recreate the glass French vibe without a UV lamp, then there are some ways to achieve a similar look. “Start with a sheer or jelly shade as your base, then apply a magnetic-effect or chrome color polish to the tips for a look that will still have that signature shimmer and light-reflecting finish, suggests Stylianou. Try Essie Nail Art Studio Special Effects Nail Polish, $13, or China Glaze Mega Pigment Nail Lacquer Holographics, $8.50. Crucially, don’t forget the top coat. “Seal it all with a high-gloss top coat, like Essie Gel Couture Top Coat, $13, for a polished, glass-like finish with no UV lamp needed,” says Humphreys.
Ready to switch up your next classic manicure? Here are our favorite glass French nail looks to inspire you.
Rose Tips
Nails don’t come much shinier than this striking red-tipped set by @luxuryby_jemm, which is practically luminous. Nod to the trend at home by teaming a neutral base with Manucurist’s Red Hibiscus Nail Polish, $14, an iridescent and glittery ruby shade.
Princess Pink
Think of this set by @nailssbygabyyy as supercharged princess nails — using the same soft and minimalist color palette, but with a velvety blush tip.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aqua Shine
Ocean blues and aquamarines are proving popular for summer, and @cici_nailslash has used them as the diving board for this glossy French set. Try Essie Special Effects Nail Color in Frosted Fantasy, $13, for a nod to the trend at home.
Holo French
Silver nails are this summer’s most unexpected color trend, and Michelle Humphrey’s futuristic manicure proves it also works perfectly as a holographic French tip.
Double French
Floating French tips are always cool, but this look by @derenailz is even more impressive thanks to its lavender cat-eye center and gold edges.
Glass Flowers
Teaming fresh green French tips with beautiful 3D detailing, this gorgeous manicure by nail artist @nailsbyeriicka screams summer. Get the look at home by using OPI Infinite Shine Nail Lacquer in Teals Familiar, $14.49.
Fruit Salad
What happens if you combine this season’s fruity nail trend with the glass French technique? You get Bel Fountain’s bright and beautiful fruit French manicure — a joyful work of art.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT