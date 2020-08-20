15 Gracious Gifts Virgos Will Cherish

We're all still stuck on what feels like day 13413871 of quarantine and yet, somehow, we've already blown through summer AND Leo season. But, it's not all bad news because when one Zodiac sign closes another opens — and folks: the palate-cleansing dawn of Virgo is upon us, bringing with it a dose of cozy fall vibes. In celebration, we called up Lisa Stardust to pick her brilliant astrologist's brain on the best buys for this calm and collected sign.
Although a positively optimistic sign, Virgos can still be tricky to shop for due to their inherent competitive-gifter nature — I myself am a Virgo and possess what my friends describe as Guitar-Hero-expert-level gifting abilities. "Virgos will prefer simplistic and practical gifts over extravagant indulgences," Stardust explains. "When purchasing a gift for them, keep in mind that they like to meld style and earthiness together with a touch of vintage feels." Another thing to keep in mind? Don't underestimate the impact of a small but thoughtful prezzie: "They want to be inspired by a gift and cherish it every day," Stardust adds. As the "masterful helpers" of the zodiac, a birthday present can be a great way to allow Virgos a moment of self-care – — a little something we could all use in amidst a currently super-charged climate.
Whether it's the perfect home décor objet or luxurious skincare essential, we've rounded up 15 presents that any Virgo would cherish. (I know because I am one!)
