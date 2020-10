15 Gifts That Aim To Please Your Pickiest Vegan Pals

Take it from me, your friendly (but picky) vegan, purchasing a gift for a plant-based pal is by no means an easy endeavor. For starters, all vegans are not created equal — we lead entirely different lifestyles, each with our own unique set of priorities and dietary restrictions. (Just google its definition and you'll get hit with a barrage of widely varying results.) This brings us back to the issue at hand: there's a special vegan someone in your life who you'd like to bestow an appropriate present upon. Luckily, there are a few crowd-pleasing gift options out there that already come picky-vegan approved.