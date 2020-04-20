15 Thoughtful, Unexpected Gifts Taurus Signs Will Love

After what feels like the longest month ever, Taurus season is finally here, as of April 19. With its arrival comes a renewed sense of security and steadfastness that is exemplary of the sign's symbol: The mighty bull. With the world still brimming with uncertainty, it's safe to say that we're all relying on our friends and family more than ever, and if you're lucky to have a close Taurus in your life, make sure you show 'em you care by remembering their birthday.
"As we embrace the new season, earthly pleasures will be ignited," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. "Which is exactly why you should look to get your Taurus bestie, partner, or family member something sensible and pleasurable for their birthday." Think: Practical yet cozy slippers for spending lots of time at home, a high-tech device for easing sore muscles (because you know they've been hitting the home workouts hard), and hey — perhaps an excellent vibrator, too. Ahead, 15 gift picks approved by the stars.
