14 Gifts For A Leo (Who Already Planned Their Quarantine Party)

Alexa, play "Roar" by Katy Perry — yep, that's right, it's officially Leo season. And you better believe we had a little gift-huddle with astrologer Lisa Stardust to confer on the best spotlight-worthy buys for this oh-so-social sign: "If you’re buying a gift for your Leo bestie, then you already know they demand nicccceee gifts." So get ready, because as Stardust states, "It’s time for us all to embrace our personal flair and express our passions."
Leos are likely used to throwing birthday bashes to rival a New Year's Eve size shindig — but, because of COVID-19, that likely won't be the case for 2020. With that in mind, a thoughtful and expertly-chosen gift can go a long way in making the Leo(s) in your life still feel celebrated in a big way. Stumped on where to start? "You can't go wrong with a little touch of gold," Stardust adds. "After all, they are the royals of the zodiac."
Ahead, we've lined up 14 glimmering suggestions that any ferocious lion would adore — from a slinky animal-print slip dress to literal hot sauce and beyond.
