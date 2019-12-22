The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Capricorn In Your Life

"Capricorn season falls right before and after the holidays, which means sometimes they get slighted by not getting lots of love and presents on their birthday," resident astro expert Lisa Stardust tells Refinery29. "Well, that’s not gonna happen this year — we won’t allow it!" True that — which is why we've created the ultimate astrology gift guide for Capricorns, the "work hard, play hard" signs of the zodiac as Sag season draws to a close at the end of December.
"Known for their workhorse, no-BS attitude, the earthy sea-goat enjoys a precious gift to show that they are appreciated and loved for all the hard work they do," Stardust adds. From metallic makeup Caps will love to the perfect dainty necklace for a touch of sparkle, the 13 ideas here are guaranteed to delight.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.