14 Intuitive Gifts Cancer Signs Will Adore

Summer is here and she brought Cancer season with her. In honor of all you crustaceans, we consulted astrologer Lisa Stardust on the most sensible buys for this intuitive sign: "It's time to embrace a new season and cosmic voyage into the emotional waters of the crab," Stardust shared. "If you’re buying a present for your sensitive crustacean BFF’s birthday, then you will have to find gifts that suit their tough, tender, and sentimental energy."
Even if it's not your birthday, in particular, a sign-mindful prezzie for your closest Cancer (whether friend or family) will go far to brighten their day. "Most importantly, don’t forget their birthday because it’s important that their crew remember them on their special day," Stardust cautions: "If you forget, they’ll pinch you with their claws forever."
Ahead, 14 unique gift ideas that were tactfully selected with this strong-but-sensitive star in mind.
