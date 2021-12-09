Box It Up Box It Up Box It Up

This holiday season, more so than ever before, it’s become obvious that your loved ones’ presence is the best present there is. But if you’re looking for something you can tie up with a bow, we have the gifts — both traditional and unexpected — to help you celebrate being together again with your VIPs.

 

This week's top-trending presents according to R29 readers and editors around the globe.

LEGO
Dog And Cat Color Block Puffer
$15.99
Target
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
$16.80$24.00
Anthropologie
TATA HARPER SKINCARE
Glow Facial Skin Care Set
$115.00
Nordstrom
Everlane
The Cashmere Rib Beanie
$60.00
Everlane
Joanna Buchanan
Limited-edition Zodiac Hanging Ornament
$78.00
Joanna Buchanan
David's Tea
24 Days Of Tea
$50.00
David's Tea
Crosley
Ryder Bluetooth Record Player
$89.00
Urban Outfitters
In Good Taste
California Wine Mixer
$65.00
In Good Taste
Snack Break
Karaoke Hand Mirror
$21.00
Snack Break

