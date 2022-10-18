15 Spa-Quality Beauty Gifts That’ll Help Your Friend Disconnect From The Internet

As a self-described "doomscroller," the only thing that can yank me away from my laptop and phone screens (and the never-ending onslaught of distressing news) is the promise of an all-expenses-paid vacation — a far-flung destination with no cell phone reception or Wi-Fi. While I wait for that glorious day to come, I seek solace in the form of beauty products: luxurious masks, rich overnight creams, buzzy devices that demand my full attention, cooling eye gels, and delicious-smelling candles. These kinds of things won't put an end to my masochistic thirst for content, but they do force me to break away from my gadgets for a bit in order to close my eyes, take a few deep breaths, recenter myself, and indulge in some much-needed self-care.
While we are all probably guilty of consuming content that feels disheartening or downright depressing at one point or another (especially during the pandemic), chances are you have a friend like me in your circle who doomscrolls until the wee hours of the morning. She's always got the scoop, sure, but it can sometimes come at the detriment of her own well-being. That's why, this holiday season, you should gift her ultra-calming products to help her relax and unwind. With support from Ulta Beauty, we picked out 15 of the best beauty products for the doomscroller in your life. From silk pillowcases and facial massagers to creamy hand lotions and TSA-friendly skin-care kits that'll inspire her to take a vacay, shop all of our editor-approved picks, below.