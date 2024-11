What’s On Georgia May Jagger’s Holiday Wish List

“I’m trying to start my mother’s approach, which is to buy things all year [round] when you see something someone will like. Then, you’re not in a mad rush,” Jagger, who’s the daughter of Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger and supermodel Jerry Hall, tells Refinery29 over email. “I try to think about something they would not buy for themselves , but that they would want . It’s harder with some people than others. If I can’t really think of anything, I try to make something — I make miniature sculptures, so I make those for people who I am very close with. I think a successful gift is not about spending a lot of money, it’s about making someone feel something unexpected.”