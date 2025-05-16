Gemini Season Is Here — & You’ll Adopt A Temporary Love Language

Geminis are the ones who get things done! The season from May 20th to June 20th gives us the chance to complete projects due to our gusto and energy. After all, the Twin Star allows us to take on the workload of two people and get it done on time, allowing us to balance our professional and private realms. Although it seems impossible — the motto of Gemini is “I’m possible” — they don't let anything stand in their way (except for themselves). The Gemini's dynamics, duality, and directness are the perfect way to end spring because we can move into summer knowing that we did all we could and rocked it.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The mutable sign is a shapeshifter in that it takes on the form of the energy surrounding it. They transform to suit their surroundings and adapt accordingly. This makes Gemini super absorbent and sensitive. I know you’re probably debating whether that statement is true — but yes, Gemini has a soft side regarding passion projects and those they love. Gemini will do anything for a friend in need, as long as they know the full scope of the situation and aren’t being played a fool. The Mercurial sign is the trickster, so when the roles are reversed, it’s hard for the air sign to contemplate how someone pulled the wool over their eyes.
We’ll be searching for an intellectual connection when it comes to love. Being around an S.O./crush who makes us think is par for the course and wants to discuss literature, politics, and ethics. Communication and debate will be our temporary love language. The more intense the conversation gets, the more heated our loins will become — don’t take matters to an extreme level to ensure that a moment doesn’t become anything more. The playfulness of Gemini loves to zing anyone and anytime.
It can sometimes seem that Gemini is the most hated sign on the internet. The memes alone can send anyone into a dizzy state. Geminis have a rep for being liars, but that isn’t wholly true. First of all, everyone, no matter what sign you are, can lie, cheat, and steal. No one is immune from human temptation. Because Gemini is the most open about their endeavors and laughs about it, they get categorized in that box. Also, because Gemini is a wordsmith, they'll describe situations with flowery prose, which can be confusing. Don't get me wrong, gossip reigns high, so try to hush on spilling the tea. There are good attributes to Gemini: The sign is a ride-or-die pal, clever, quick-witted, and accepting. They’ll never judge anyone — except themselves because Gemini strives for perfection within and holds themselves to a high standard.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
All of this can be applied to the month ahead. The only caveat is that we should be aware of the number of tasks we take on, leaving space to ensure we can also rest comfortably. Maintaining a chill vibe is essential because there is a lot of planetary action. This year, Saturn switches signs and enters Aries on May 24th for the first time since 1996. Saturn in Aries pushes us to boss up and pursue personal visions. Then, Jupiter moves into Cancer on June 9th. The last time Jupiter walked with the crabs was 2013. It’ll evolve our mindset and push us out of our comfort zone.
As you can see, Gemini season is a fantastic time to thrive. Lean into the last month of spring with a positive attitude, and you’ll embark on greatness.
Important Dates For Gemini Season:
May 20th: The sun enters Gemini, cultivating a month of optimism and cattiness.
May 24th: Saturn moves into Aries, adding desire to our goals.
May 25th: Mercury glides into Gemini, making communication easy and fluid.
May 26th: The New Moon in Gemini is a chance to start fresh and inspire the community.
June 6th: Venus walks into Taurus, helping us commit to those we love and evoke creativity.
June 8th: Mercury swims into Cancer, allowing us to lean into our intuition.
June 9th: Jupiter travels into Cancer, advancing our mindset and emotions.
June 11th: The Full Moon in Sagittarius urges us to seek adventure and explore the world.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
June 15th: Jupiter in Cancer squares Saturn in Aries, making us reassess our plans for the future.
June 17th: Mars begins to take action in Virgo, implementing practicality in how we take action.
June 18th: Jupiter in Cancer squares Neptune in Aries, heightening our passions.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT