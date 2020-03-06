Similar to a traditional pedicure, the basics come first: nail shaping, cuticle care, and so forth. Then, just like a gel manicure, each layer of polish is applied to the nails then cured under a LED or UV light device for 30 to 60 seconds. The whole service should take under an hour.



Because of the longer wear, gel pedicures are more expensive, which varies based on location and salon. At Chillhouse, for example, a gel pedicure costs $10 more than its regular $45 polish service, bringing it up to $55.