7 Gel Manicure Trends Everyone Agrees On

The best thing about a gel manicure is that it comes with travel insurance. Whatever shellac polish you pick — your go-to neutral or something more elaborate off the nail-art menu — it's locked in for a good three weeks, and you don't have to be precious when opening your laptop or buttoning your shirt.
Of course, the longevity factor also means you want to be a little bit more choosy with what you request — both because you're paying more than you would for a regular manicure, and you don't want to get sick of it after the first five days.
To save you from acting on impulse (whenever you feel comfortable re-entering your local nail salon), we've rounded up the most popular nail art requests — specific to gel manicures — in the slides, ahead. Even if you're not going to book an appointment quite yet, scroll anyways because these looks can just as easily serve as inspiration for your next at-home manicure.