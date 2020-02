People Would Rather Attack Gayle King Than Talk About Rape

There have been a number of detractions from the discussion about rape. Some have said there is media bias and Black men are being made the face of sexual violence. To which I ask, do you only read Black news? Weinstein is covered in detail by every mainstream publication daily. While media bias absolutely exists, and is a problem, I’m unclear why people who are genuinely upset about the representation of Black people have decided to hang their hats on equal representation and treatment for alleged sexual predators. Wouldn’t a fight for more representation of single fathers, or Black teachers, or missing Black girls be more helpful to the community than less coverage of alleged predators? Or are folks more concerned about the legacy of deceased men and Black icons than the safety of living Black women and girls? People weren’t even this mad when boxer Gervonta Davis was captured on video last week yoking his child’s mother from her seat and dog-walking her out of a charity basketball.